Unexpected update on Roman Reigns - Reports

A new update on the potential WWE return for Roman Reigns has come to the fore.

The Tribal Chief has been out of action since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two. Amidst his hiatus, Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline's reins and revamped the faction.

The Enforcer replaced Jimmy Uso first with Tama Tonga and then Tanga Loa. While his decisions haven't sat well with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa claimed Roman Reigns put him in charge of The Bloodline until he returns.

The Head of the Table was said to be filming for a new action-comedy film "Good Fortune." According to Xero News, the production for the film wraps up next week.

As such, Reigns could be back on television sooner than later, and WWE is expected to make an official announcement on the same.

The star was previously reported to be returning during SummerSlam. The reports of his early return will potentially come off as unexpected and a bit of a shocker to fans.

Roman Reigns via Paul Heyman withdrew himself from the 2024 Draft. Moreover, the company has also removed him from the SmackDown banner.

Before WrestleMania 40, Reigns made it clear that he doesn't want to be around if he's not the top guy. If the latest reports are to be believed, it will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion will return to pick up where he left off with Cody Rhodes.