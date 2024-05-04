Roman Reigns replaced by WWE; has been removed after latest update

WWE has replaced and removed Roman Reigns in one of its banners. In the company's latest update ahead of Backlash, things have changed quite a bit.

At WrestleMania 40, Reigns' record-breaking title reign finally ended as he lost to Cody Rhodes. Despite the advantages of having Bloodline Rules and every member of the faction helping him, things didn't work out in his favor. The unexpected aid of Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, and John Cena allowed Cody to finally finish his story and become the champion.

WWE has decided to change around their show banners, and in a move that has left fans shocked, Roman Reigns was removed from the SmackDown banner. IYO SKY has also been removed.

Since his loss at WrestleMania, Reigns has disappeared and been withdrawn from the Draft as well. However, as Paul Heyman confessed, it appears that The Wiseman has not spoken to Reigns since the event, and thus, there seems to be a vacuum of power where Solo Sikoa has stepped up.

On the banner, though, Reigns was replaced by Cody Rhodes, while Jade Cargill replaced SKY.

Things have been changed around in WWE once again

What's next for Roman Reigns?

Fans know that Reigns is at least working on a comeback. The day after the loss he said that the time for mourning was done and that it was Day 1. He was exercising and getting ready to come back.

When he does, though, having not been drafted, it will be interesting to see where he goes. Given that the Bloodline and Cody Rhodes are all on SmackDown, it's like that's where he'll go to sort out his issues within his family.

For now, Paul Heyman seems to be trying to hold the group together without his Tribal Chief.

