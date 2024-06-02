Current AEW star should join WWE, says Matt Morgan, for his sake

Several former AEW stars have jumped ship and joined WWE over the past year. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes the company could benefit from signing another star from Tony Khan's promotion.

Ricky Starks is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and has been wrestling for Tony Khan's promotion since 2020. Nevertheless, he has not competed since March this year. On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested that the Stamford-based company should attempt to sign the 34-year-old when his contract expires.

The TNA veteran pointed out that both the Stamford-based company as well as Starks would benefit from such a move. Morgan felt that Starks was a very hard worker who has continued to improve every aspect of his skills as a pro wrestler and that he could do much more with his skills in WWE than he does in AEW.

"I do think he could thrive there. I do because he works his butt off and he's shown us every opportunity they give him, he improves moving forward, right? The more mic time you give him, he gets better than the time he was out there before, right? In the ring, he gets better than the time you saw him previously. So, that's what kind of talent he is. I think he's charismatic as hell and he thinks he's a star. He treats himself like a star, right? That's half the battle. I think he could be good for WWE. I really really do and I hope they get him. I really do. And for his sake, because I think he can do so much more than what AEW lets him do," he said. [44:50 - 45:24]

You can check out his comments in the below:

Cody Rhodes could use his influence to convince WWE to sign Ricky Starks, says veteran

Ricky Starks is a close friend of current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He was even spotted attending WrestleMania XL to watch The American Nightmare 'finish his story.'

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, wrestling veteran Francine suggested Rhodes could play a role in convincing WWE to sign the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

"You know, maybe Cody has some pull and he can jump ship. You never know," she said.

While Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, ex-AEW star Ethan Page recently debuted on NXT. It would be interesting to see if Ricky Starks will follow in their footsteps and jump over to the Stamford-based promotion as well.

Do you think Ricky Starks will join WWE after his AEW contract expires? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

