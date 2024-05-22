Major AEW star might jump ship to WWE, says veteran, with Cody Rhodes' help

Over the past few years, several AEW stars jumped ship and joined WWE. A wrestling veteran now thinks Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes could help another do the same.

The veteran in question is The Queen of Extreme Francine. The former ECW star recently addressed Ricky Starks' appearances at WWE events earlier this year and his close friendship with The American Nightmare on her Eyes Up Here podcast. She also discussed Starks being absent from TV since March, and him recently claiming he had no idea why he is not being used.

When her co-host also pointed out Starks' comments about being on good terms with CM Punk despite the latter's heat with Tony Khan, she claimed Rhodes could help the former AEW World Tag Team Champion jump ship and join the Stamford-based company:

"You know, maybe Cody has some pull and he can jump ship. You never know," she said. [From 46:41 to 46:48]

What did Ricky Starks say after getting spotted at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Last month, Cody Rhodes finished his story and defeated Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare's friend, Ricky Starks, was spotted in attendance.

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the 34-year-old former AEW Tag Team Champion explained why he was at this year's Show of Shows. He stated that his friendship with Rhodes goes beyond wrestling:

"Cody has done more for me behind closed doors and for my family than anyone will ever know. I don't have to explain myself or justify any type of relationship I have with someone. But I will just end it to that and say, beyond this wrestling s***, he's done more for me than I could have ever asked someone to do. So in return, he will always have my loyalty and respect because that is how, me as a person, that's how I operate. So to see that, to see that live, to know the things that he went through the year prior, that was really cool to see because as a friend, you should always want to see somebody succeed," he said.

With The American Nightmare seemingly being the new face of the Stamford-based company, it would be interesting to see if he will encourage the promotion to sign his friend, Ricky Starks.

Please credit Eyes Up Here and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.