"I don’t give a f**k what anybody tries to tell me" - Top AEW star defends CM Punk's run in the company

CM Punk's AEW run has often come under scrutiny. However, a top All Elite star has come in defense of Punk's time in the Jacksonville-based company.

Ricky Starks has come a long way since his debut in AEW in 2020. He has become one of the most popular stars on the roster and even won the FTW and Tag Team Titles along the way. During his time in All Elite Wrestling, Starks was involved in a shortlived feud with Punk before he departed from the company.

Since Punk departed from AEW, he has been criticized by fans for his poor run that was marked by injuries and controversy. However, during a recent interview with WhatCulture, Ricky Starks came out in support of his former colleague.

"I have no issues with [CM] Punk, I don’t give a f*ck what anybody tries to tell me, I don’t care. He has never done me wrong and you can have your opinions on him, but you shouldn’t vilify someone for thinking differently than you. And I will say that until I’m blue in the face. He really went out of his way to really try make something on that Collision show for me, and I feel like it was working," he said.

Bully Ray mentions why CM Punk should win the World Heavyweight Championship

After winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes has moved to SmackDown from RAW. This shift won't please fans of the red brand who want to see The American Nightmare live. However, Bully Ray has a solution for this.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray mentioned that CM Punk should win the World Heavyweight Championship to balance both shows as this would please fans who would otherwise miss Cody.

"In order to balance these shows out, in my opinion, there's only one guy on the RAW side that can carry that World Heavyweight Championship, where you'll be happy to see him if you don't get to see Cody, CM Punk," he said. [From 09:35 to 09:52]

Punk is currently on the injured list but has been making periodic appearances on RAW to continue his feud with Drew McIntyre. The Straight Edge Superstar is expected to return to in-ring action soon.