Major WWE star must win the World Heavyweight Title, says legend, for significant reason related to Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the company should put the World Heavyweight Championship on CM Punk to create a balance between Monday Night RAW and SmackDown after Cody Rhodes moved to the blue brand.

The American Nightmare moved to SmackDown after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, several major RAW stars are absent from TV due to injuries, including former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Hence, many believe the red brand has less star power than the blue one.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed how the company can balance RAW and SmackDown. He claimed the only superstar that can carry the World Heavyweight Title and compensate fans for not seeing Cody Rhodes on the red brand is CM Punk.

"In order to balance these shows out, in my opinion, there's only one guy on the RAW side that can carry that World Heavyweight Championship, where you'll be happy to see him if you don't get to see Cody, CM Punk," he said. [9:35 - 9:52]

CM Punk is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, CM Punk suffered a significant injury during a spot with Drew McIntyre in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Although he has since been out of action, The Voice of The Voiceless has appeared several times on television as he entered a feud with The Scottish Warrior.

The Best in The World even played a part in McIntyre losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania as he attacked The Scottish Psychopath following the latter's win over Seth Rollins, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract and capture the title.

Despite still not being cleared to compete, Punk continues to advance his storyline with McIntyre via promos. Meanwhile, the latter had a confrontation with Damian Priest last Monday night on RAW, during which The Archer of Infamy agreed to give the former WWE Champion a shot at the title.

It would be interesting to see if McIntyre defeats Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in the coming weeks.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.