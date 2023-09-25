[Watch] Ricky Starks insults fan after "fake" spot comment during AEW Collision

Rising AEW star Ricky Starks had a hilarious non-PG reaction to a fan calling him out for a 'fake' chair spot during his match against Bryan Danielson on Collision last week.

Starks recently won the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, cementing his place at the top of the card. He was also embroiled in a captivating feud with CM Punk before the latter's abrupt AEW exit.

Following Punk's release, The Absolute kickstarted a rivalry with another top name, Bryan Danielson. The two squared off in a hard-hitting Strap match at the All Out pay-per-view. Last Saturday, Starks locked horns with The American Dragon in a Texas Death match on AEW Collision.

Danielson eventually emerged victorious after some back-and-forth action. Meanwhile, a chair spot during the bout caught fans' attention for all the wrong reasons. Starks attempted to target Bryan's leg while it was wrapped around the steel post but missed.

Although Starks seemingly did so to avoid any severe injuries to his opponent, he was called out by a fan for the spot, as he yelled, "That looks fake." The Absolute had a hilarious and heelish response ready, as he replied to the person saying, "Like your wife's or**sm dog."

WWE is reportedly interested in AEW star Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks is relatively young and has a long way to go in his pro wrestling career. That said, he has had a decent run in AEW, steadily climbing the ladder of success.

According to a report by BWE, WWE is seemingly interested in signing Starks after his deal with All Elite Wrestling eventually expires.

With his recent performances, The Absolute has proved that he can go toe-to-toe with some of the best names in the business. Hence, fans can expect him to shine regardless of the promotion.

