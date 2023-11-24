[WATCH] Ronda Rousey shares heartwarming moment with AEW star after her ROH debut

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey shared a heartwarming backstage moment with AEW star Marina Shafir.

Last week, Rousey made a surprise appearance at the ROH tapings, teaming with Marina Shafir to take on Athena and Billie Starkz after parting ways with WWE this year.

The unexpected appearance took place on November 17 during ROH tapings, where Rousey teamed up with her close friend Marina Shafir. Despite the rumors of her signing with AEW, Tony Khan also stated that Ronda hadn't signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After her thrilling debut at ROH, Ronda Rousey shared a touching backstage moment with her tag team partner, Marina Shafir. She expressed her happiness at being there for her friend.

Rousey and Shafir defeated Athena and Starkz in their tag team match, and the crowd had mixed reactions as Rousey stepped into the ROH ring.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Ronda Rousey should sign with AEW

After having a successful career in WWE, Ronda Rousey recently made her ROH debut after parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that All Elite Wrestling is the best place for Rousey.

"For me, Ronda was like, 'I like this WWE thing, it's been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. All that is great, but I ain't got time to be on the road every weekend. That ain't what I want to do.' But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be," said Booker. [39:30-39:49]

It will be interesting to see if Rousey decides to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion under the leadership of Tony Khan.

