[Watch] Saraya (fka Paige) gets knocked out on AEW Dynamite

Saraya (fka Paige) was on the receiving end of a knockout punch from Mariah May on AEW Dynamite. This occurred when May took on Harley Cameron in a fierce match tonight.

May and Cameron have been going at each other for the last few weeks at various instances and they finally got in the ring to settle their differences inside the squared circle. May defeated Harley Cameron in what was quite a hard hitting bout.

However, during the match, Cameron’s partner Saraya, who was by her side for this match, was seemingly legitimately knocked out after a shocking blow by Mariah May. This took place ringside as Saraya was checking on her friend. As she turned around, Mariah caught her with a solid right hand that knocked out the former WWE Divas Champion and sent the crowd into a tizzy.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Saraya and Cameron attacked May again, only for Mina Shirakawa to come out to the rescue. Together, both women fought off the threat of the other two. The duo then shared a dance in the ring, much to the delight of the AEW fans in attendance.

It will be interesting to see how things progresses in this new AEW rivalry in the future and what role Toni Storm will have to play in all of this.