WATCH: Saraya (fka Paige) shares hilarious video after undergoing dental procedure

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya made her first appearance for AEW this past September. Following that, her in-ring debut was at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Post her match, the former WWE Superstar had her wisdom tooth removed. She recently shared a video of herself after the procedure was completed.

In 2017, Saraya suffered a severe neck injury during a 6-women tag team match during a WWE live show. Since then, she hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle as a competitor. After almost five years, the former SmackDown General Manager was cleared by the AEW doctors to compete. She not only wrestled but also emerged victorious in her return match.

Following the match, the AEW star hopped on a flight and went to see a dentist to get her wisdom tooth removed. She shared a video of herself following the dental procedure.

In the clip, she was still in the hospital, slightly recovering from anesthesia. Saraya was mumbling and stated that she was feeling cold.

"Here’s a sweet video I took of myself as I woke up. Still full glam from night before. Half my lipstick holding on for dear life. But apparently I had some very important things to say 😂," Saraya tweeted.

Check out the her tweet below:

SARAYA @Saraya twitter.com/saraya/status/… SARAYA @Saraya

Landed from work. Straight off the plane to the dentist to get my wisdom teeth out. This all start just before I had to wrestle a real life dentist. The IRONY. Landed from work. Straight off the plane to the dentist to get my wisdom teeth out. This all start just before I had to wrestle a real life dentist. The IRONY. 😂 Here’s a sweet video I took of myself as I woke up. Still full glam from night before. Half my lipstick holding on for dear life. But apparently I had some very important things to say Here’s a sweet video I took of myself as I woke up. Still full glam from night before. Half my lipstick holding on for dear life. But apparently I had some very important things to say 😂 twitter.com/saraya/status/… https://t.co/8IUwK56YrP

Saraya accused her Full Gear opponent Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The AEW star has always interacted with her fans on several platforms such as Twitch and Twitter. She gave her fans an update about heading to the dentist and getting her Wisdom tooth removed.

After reading the update, one fan asked if her opponent at the Full Gear pay-per-view, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., was the dentist who did the procedure. To which the AEW star replied that it was not, but she sent the above-shared video to Baker and blamed her for her swollen face.

"No. I sent her a video coming out of anesthesia though blaming her for my face. I took a lot actually. 😅 Sent one to @ReneePaquette too."

This upcoming Friday on AEW Rampage, the first-ever NXT Women's Champion will be interviewed by Renee Paquette for the first time since her victory at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Who do you think the former WWE Superstar should feud with next? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes