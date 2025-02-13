Watch: Saraya shows off crazy transformation amid AEW absence

Saraya has been absent from the AEW ring for a while now. Amid her absence, she has now shown off her crazy transformation.

The former WWE Superstar made a big splash when she first arrived in AEW by capturing the Women's World Championship. However, things have gone downhill for her since losing the title. She had a couple of opportunities to regain the gold but lost all of them. She didn't even have a match at AEW All In 2024 in her home country. After losing in a number one contendership match for the Women's Title on the 8th October episode of Dynamite, the former WWE star has not been seen on TV.

However, she has been active on social media. The former AEW Women's World Champion recently posted a video clip of herself in a new avatar. The Anti Diva was all dressed up like a zombie.

Saraya recently reached a new milestone

During her time away from the ring, the former Paige has managed to keep herself busy with another endeavor. She announced her autobiography titled "Saraya: Hell In Boot" last year. She has spent a considerable amount of time on the book which details her life as a professional wrestler.

As expected the book turned out to be a massive success for the former WWE star. Saraya took to social media recently to announce that her autobiography is number one in audiobook and she expects it to be a New York Times bestseller.

"I’m number 1 in audio book now too!! Make sure you purchase from all platforms!! We gonna be New York Times best seller babayyy!!."

It will be interesting to see when the former AEW Women's World Champion will make her return to AEW now that her book has been published.

