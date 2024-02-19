[Watch] Tony Khan going crazy during AEW star's final match ahead of Revolution

Tony Khan recently attended a prominent star's high-profile match outside All Elite Wrestling. A fan recorded the AEW President's reaction to watching Will Ospreay compete against Michael Oku.

It is safe to say that Will Ospreay is among the most promising signings in AEW's recent history. The Aerial Assassin is expected to join the company in a full-time capacity after fulfilling his external commitments. Before taking on Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2024, Ospreay competed at RevPro High Stakes, wrestling Oku in an Undisputed British Heavyweight Title match.

Khan attended the show and was seen cheering Ospreay along with the spectators. You can check out the AEW President's reaction below:

Oku ultimately defeated Ospreay after a nearly 50-minute long back-and-forth match on February 18.

Will Ospreay says Tony Khan changed his life

Tony Khan signed Will Ospreay to AEW while the latter was still under contract with NJPW. At the 2023 Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling officially announced The Aerial Assassin's arrival.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ospreay highlighted Khan's impact on his life and promised to deliver stellar matches in AEW:

“Now that I’m coming to AEW, I trust him with the aura of Will Ospreay and the character of Will Ospreay. Tony Khan has genuinely changed my life. In return, I am going to deliver the best matches I can deliver.” [H/T f4wonline]

The Aerial Assassin will compete in his first match as a contracted AEW talent at Revolution against Takeshita. He wrestled in several matches for the company while signed to NJPW, including his bout with Chris Jericho at All In 2023 in London, England. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 30-year-old. Will he beat his stablemate next month? Only time will tell.

