Watch: Top AEW champions' theme song played at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event in major botch

The entrance theme of top AEW stars' was seemingly played at an event ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed, signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2020. The duo managed to win the AEW Tag Team Championships at the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite last year. Their most recent defense came against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Battle of the Belts V.

While The Acclaimed may have performed in WWE's rival promotion, their entrance was surprisingly played at the Royal Rumble Superstore ahead of the premium live event. Fans quickly noticed the apparent botch and shared the video on social media.

#RoyalRumble LISTEN! The Acclaimed theme song started playing in the Royal Rumble superstore! 🤯 LISTEN! The Acclaimed theme song started playing in the Royal Rumble superstore! 🤯#RoyalRumble

Nereo @BosniazFinest28 @BrockLesnarGuy The guy who came to turn it off said he got screwed by his Spotify playlist @BrockLesnarGuy The guy who came to turn it off said he got screwed by his Spotify playlist 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LqdT7dzeau

Anthony Bowens recently spilled the beans on Cody Rhodes' advice before AEW debut

While speaking during his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bowens recalled his interaction with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes about Max Caster during the initial stages of their All Elite Wrestling run.

"The only piece of information I was given was from Cody and he said just whatever diss Caster says, it’s the craziest, best thing you’ve ever heard in your entire life. And I had to figure out who I was under the umbrella of The Acclaimed. But two hours later, after meeting Tony, I had no idea what that was," said Bowens.

Anthony Bowens also spoke about The Acclaimed's first-ever entrance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“So we came out and there was no theme music, so everything was just like it’s acapella. He did the rap, and I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m like that was a good one. Yeah, it was terrible. I will never [watch the entrance]. I’ll watch the match, the match was great. I will not watch the entrance.”

While Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are currently having a great run in AEW, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books them in the coming weeks.

