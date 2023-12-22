Watch: Top AEW star steals Jon Moxley's jacket

A top AEW star recently stole Jon Moxley's jacket and sent a message to the former WWE Champion. The star in question is Jay White, who achieved the rare feat of defeating Moxley in a singles match.

The Jacksonville-based company is currently holding the Continental Classic tournament on its weekly programming to crown the inaugural Continental Champion. On the December 20, 2023, edition of Dynamite, The Switchblade scored a pinfall victory over the former AEW World Champion in a Gold League match of the ongoing tournament.

AEW shared a video on its official Twitter account of Jay White holding Jon Moxley's jacket in the backstage area. Seemingly ecstatic after his victory over the 38-year-old, the leader of the Bullet Club Gold said:

"I hear you. I hear you, but do you see me? Do you see? Do you see what I have here? Somebody must have dropped. Somebody must have dropped their tracksuit top in the midst of some sort of tantrum. Perhaps. But why would someone be having a tantrum at the moment? Why would Mox be throwing a tantrum? Maybe it's because he can't walk. Maybe it's because his undefeated streak in the Continental classic is no more. Maybe it's because the record between Jon Moxley and the catalyst is now two and O to the Switchblade. And now in the CC, we have a CCC. You see, in the Continental Classic, we have a Continental Classic Conundrum. I think that's what that is. That sounds good. So we're going to roll with that, you see. Swerve "whose House," Mox "unscripted violence," "Kill Switch" Switchblade. All of us - Four wins, Twelve points. And where do we go from here? I'll just leave you with my favorite four words. Mox, AEW, Renee, I told you so. Bang."

Here is the video:

Swerve Strickland shares picture of controversial pinfall during match against Jon Moxley

On last week's episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley faced Swerve Strickland in a Gold League match of the Continental Classic Tournament. Both AEW stars entered the contest undefeated in the tournament.

Mox and Strickland went to battle with each other and produced a hard-hitting wrestling match, kicking out of each other's best moves.

In the end, the former AEW World Champion controversially won the contest and held Strickland to the mat while holding his belt with the 33-year-old's shoulders not touching the mat. After his loss, Strickland shared the picture of the pinfall on Instagram.

Here is the picture of the controversial conclusion to match:

