WATCH: Top AEW stars spotted supporting House of Black member at non-wrestling event

House of Black is a popular AEW faction consisting of Julia Hart, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King, led by Malakai Black. Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia were recently seen attending a concert by King's band in Brooklyn.

Black is currently spending some time away from the in-ring competition to focus on his mental well-being. He last appeared at All Out, where they competed in a six-man tag team match against Allin, Sting, and Miro. The heelish faction attempted to woo Miro to their side but was unsuccessful.

Daniel Garcia is associated with the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by Chris Jericho. However, in recent months, tension has been brewing between the two. This has led to speculation of the 24-year-old potentially siding with Bryan Danielson and joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

A clip was recently circulated on social media featuring Brody King's band God's Hate performing at a concert. During the show, Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia could be seen moshing and stage-diving.

House of Black to potentially return at Full Gear?

Despite Malakai's absence from weekly shows, the other members have competed in several matches since. Over the last couple of weeks, AEW has aired vignettes featuring all faction members hinting at a potential future return.

This week on Dynamite, it was announced that The Elite would be making their return at the AEW event to face Death Triangle for the Trios Championship. Given the timing of the House of Black promos, it has led to speculation of the group reuniting and appearing over the weekend.

Since their debut as a faction, they have not held gold. But in light of recent events, it seems they might be able to grab Trios gold soon.

