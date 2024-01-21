[Watch] UFC 297 fighter uses Adam Copeland's theme song to make his entrance

AEW star Adam Copeland is one of the greatest stars in professional wrestling. The veteran is a fan favorite and has a theme song that fans love to sing along during his entrance. A UFC fighter recently used Copeland's theme during his entrance at the UFC 297 event.

The name in question is Chris Curtis who walked into his fight against Marc-Andre Barriault with Alterbridge's Metalingus playing out loud. Curtis and Barriault competed in a middleweight-division fight, and Curtis emerged victorious by decision after going three rounds.

On Twitter, a fan posted the video of Chris Curtis' entrance from UFC 297:

"Chris Curtis makes his entrance with 'Metalingus' from Alter Bridge - Edge's WWE theme song #UFC297."

Adam Copeland comments on his AEW run and reflects on his wrestling future

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, fka Edge, recently commented on his current run in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Adam reflected on his run so far in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The veteran stated that he was having fun and spoke about working with young talent like Griff Garrison and Lee Moriarty.

"Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun, or I'm not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I've never performed with or got in there with. It's fun. I've repeatedly said how much fun I'm having. That's what it boils down to. No matter what I'm doing, I'm having fun, or I wouldn't be doing it. I wouldn't be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn't find the fun in that. I wouldn't be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn't find the fun in that. It's just a blast," he said. [H/T Fightful]

The Rated-R Superstar was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2011 but made his surprising return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Copeland went on to have incredible matches against the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Finn Balor in the WWE. However, the veteran left the company in late 2023 to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

What is your favorite match of Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

