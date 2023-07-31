[Watch] Unseen footage of CM Punk sneakily waiting for AEW stars emerges online

CM Punk must be proud that AEW Collision is delivering everything fans could ask for week after week, as he was seen sneaking through the curtain after the main event last week.

It is fair to say that AEW Collision has managed to be one of the best weekly wrestling shows ever since coming into existence. The production, the matches, and the stage design have been top-notch. Furthermore, CM Punk also deserves credit for keeping things in balance as the locker room leader.

On the most recent episode of Collision, fans witnessed multiple amazing moments and matches, such as the ladder match between Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews and so on, but the most anticipated main event absolutely delivered with FTR retaining the titles against AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.

Following the main event, while FTR was celebrating their emphatic win against "Better than You Bay Bay," The Straight Edge Superstar was spotted behind the curtains to welcome and congratulate his buddies Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and the clip has begun circulating all over the internet.

You can watch the clip of Punk sneaking through the curtain below:

Next week AEW Collision promises to be a banger with CM Punk involved as well

On the latest episode of Collision, CM Punk surprised everyone by unveiling a world title belt from his bag, calling it the "Real" world championship, also spray painting it with "X."

Eventually, he got interrupted by Ricky Starks, who challenged him for the Real World title, and Punk accepted it with a condition of having a special guest referee to avoid any foul play like the past two weeks. The guest referee was revealed to be Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

Next Saturday, CM Punk defends what he's dubbed The Real World Championship vs. 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks! Next Saturday, 8/5Greenville, SCLive on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CTSpecial Outside Official:Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat@CMPunk vs @starkmanjonesNext Saturday, CM Punk defends what he's dubbed The Real World Championship vs. 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks! pic.twitter.com/3e7Y4WELrF

Moreover, the bout for the Real world championship is set to take place on the upcoming episode of Collision. It remains to be seen how things play out between Punk and Starks with the title involved and how the match goes.

