[Watch] Wardlow blames “one man” for his potential being wasted in AEW 

Wardlow made his AEW return last month and quickly reminded everyone of the dominant star he was. Following weeks of ambiguous behavior, he teased who he was going for next, someone he believed was the cause of everything that happened to him.

The War Dog used to stand as the muscle behind MJF and would always be at his disposal. The two grew apart during the Pinnacle storyline, and the former TNT Champion wanted out. The Devil reminded him of his obligations, leading to Mr. Mayhem giving it his all just to rid himself of Frideman's clutches.

A few days ago on Dynamite, Wardlow spoke out in detail for the first time since he revealed that he was after MJF. He could not forgive him for all his actions in the past, and he wanted to be the one to get rid of the champion from the top and end his reign.

"My first three years in AEW were a living hell. I had a foot on my neck. I have felt one of the worst things a man can feel, and that is his potential being wasted. I have felt worthless, and it is because of one man. You won't know when, you won't know where, but when you find out, it'll be too late. Max [MJF], the days of the devil ruling over AEW are coming to an end."

WWE Hall of Famer says MJF is afraid of AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently talked about his belief that MJF was genuinely scared when Wardlow confronted him.

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray looked back at the moment, and he saw that when Wardlow picked up the champion and pushed him against the wall as a stern warning, he could see the terror on MJF's face.

"Out of nowhere, here comes Wardlow. Wardlow jacks MJF up against the wall and all you can see is Wardlow’s massive back and a look of terror on Max’s face. And that look told me everything I needed to know."

He believed this was an indication that this confrontation was something the Devil of AEW had dreaded for some time, and now that it was here, he had to worry about it, among other things.

"It was as if Max was telling me: ‘I have been worrying about this forever and now it just presented itself.’ He knows that Wardlow has it out for him, and Wardlow told him: you don’t know when it’s gonna come."

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but first things first, the AEW World Champion has his eyes set on Jay White, who has a genuine chance at taking his title at Full Gear.

