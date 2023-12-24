[Watch] What happened with Bryan Danielson after AEW Collision went off-air?

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, made an appearance in front of the crowd in San Antonio, Texas, to confront another participant in the Continental Classic tournament after AEW Collision went off air.

On the most recent episode of Collision, Bryan Danielson kicked off the show with a match against his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Claudio Castagnoli in the Blue League of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. It was an edge-of-the-seat encounter as expected and it ended in a draw after exceeding the time limit.

With the draw, both Danielson and Claudio shared 1-point each and The American Dragon proceeded to the Blue League finals. Later, in the main event of the show, Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo battled for the second spot in the finals. In another great match, Kingston managed to make it to the finals.

Following the main event, Danielson made his way to the ring to confront Kingston before their Blue League final match next week on Dynamite. The two exchanged some harsh words after the show went off the air, with Kingston cursing Bryan and Danielson ended the confrontation by saying, "Eddie Kingston is a b*m."

It remains to be seen who among the two wins the Blue League to reach the tournament finals at the upcoming Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

