WWE is a special place for most wrestlers - as they have performed at one of the two brands sometime or the other. While most of these matches would be lost to the audience, there's still YouTube to bring back those memories - guaranteed gold for wrestling fans.

One match in the WWE in 2006 shows a legend decimating two young men who decided to be his opposition that day. Those two were none other than LA Knight and Jon Moxley. Back in the day, they were pitted against The Big Show in a Handicap match at WWE at SmackDown when Knight wrestled under the moniker Max Dupree.

The match, by all yardsticks, was a squash match, with the Big Show putting the young men through several chest slaps, big boots, and chokeslams, with Big Show even posing for the cameras during the final pin.

Few know that Moxley and LA Knight were roommates for two years and were yet to make it big in the world of wrestling.

LA Knight wants to win a mainstream WWE championship belt

LA Knight has won several championships in various wrestling companies. But in WWE, he only has the Millon Dollar Championship at NXT to have called his own. He has revealed that he is now looking to dominate the race to one of the major championships in the company.

He said this to Interstate 70 Sports Media:

"It's necessary for me. People might have different philosophies of whether it's necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it's not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it's very necessary because you can't be in those conversations as far as who's the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you've held those titles. So, is it necessary from a popularity standpoint? Maybe not, but is it necessary for me and what I want to accomplish? Yeah," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

What do you think? Will the former Eli Drake be successful in his ambitions? Tell us your opinion in the comments section.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here