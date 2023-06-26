[PHOTO] What's LA Knight's connection with former Shield member?

LA Knight used to be roommates with current AEW star Jon Moxley, back in the day.

Knight is steadily becoming one of the most beloved superstars on the current WWE roster. He gets massive cheers from live crowds on a weekly basis and fans are clamoring to see him win this year's Money In The Bank briefcase.

A throwback picture featuring LA Knight and AEW star Jon Moxley recently resurfaced on social media. The picture is from back in the day when the duo hadn't made it big in the pro-wrestling world. Knight and Moxley used to be roommates back then.

Check out the picture below:

LA Knight has previously opened up about the viral picture

Back in 2019, Knight spoke with WrestlingInc and shared his thoughts on his viral throwback photo with Jon Moxley. The current WWE Superstar revealed that he was roommates with Moxley for about two years. He then expressed interest in working with Moxley somewhere down the line. Check out his full comments below:

"We actually lived together, we were roommates for about a year and a half, two years, something like that. We started at the same place, even Sami Callihan was part of a trio with us, so there's a lot of names that came out of that H.W.A.-Cincinnati area. But yeah, it's cool to see that, that's a guy I'd like to work with again if we were ever to be on the same marquee. But who knows? Never say never."

Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019 and has been a mainstay on AEW TV since then. He has done incredibly well for himself over the years in AEW. Moxley is currently a three-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion and is one of the most popular acts in the company.

Share your reactions to Moxley's throwback picture with LA Knight!

