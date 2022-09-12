[Watch]: WWE Superstar Braun Strowman and top AEW stars walk the runway at recent fashion event

WWE's Braun Strowman and top AEW stars Wardlow, Shawn Spears and Mike Sterling were recently spotted walking the ramp for David Alan Style's fashion event.

Talents from the industry are no strangers to walking the Runway. Sasha Banks and Naomi were recently seen strutting the ramp at the New York Fashion Week. In addition to their skills in the ring, WWE and AEW stars have often showcased their talents by starring in films and music videos, among other things.

Last week on RAW, the Monster Among Men made his return to the company following his release in June 2021. He worked as an independent agent and was a major part of Control Your Narrative alongside Erick Rowan, Bully Ray and EC3 to name a few.

The former Universal Champion and current TNT Champion were seen suited up and dressed by the renowned David Alan Clothing.

Braun Strowman and Wardlow have been cited to share similarities in the ring

Following his departure from WWE last year, Braun Strowman competed under his real name. Upon his return to RAW, he powerbombed one half of The Alpha Academy, Otis. This led fans to compare his strength to the current TNT Champion Wardlow.

In July this year, Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky to win his first and current reign as TNT Champion. He debuted in AEW as MJF's bodyguard and joined The Pinnacle stable. Fans instantly pointed out the similarity of his character to WWE legend Batista's gimmick and wrestling style during his early years in the company.

At the All Out pay-per-view, Wardlow teamed up with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) against Jay Lethal and the debuting IMPACT Wrestling stars The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley).

