Former WWE Women's Champion reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi's recent appearance at New York Fashion Week

Former five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James reacted to Sasha Banks and Naomi's appearance at New York Fashion Week.

The landscape of WWE changed when Sasha Banks and Naomi decided to walk out of the company due to creative differences, following their walkout, the company vacated the Women's Tag Team Championship. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah recently won the titles.

The Boss and Glow kept a low profile in the early days and stayed away from social media.

A month later, the duo began making public appearances and attended events without mentioning the company. The two recently walked on the ramp wearing a dress designed by Jessica Jade for New York Fashion Week.

Current IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James took to social media and reacted to their performance in New York. Here's what she said about the two superstars:

"Stood af!!! Gimme what I want damnit!!!"

Fans were stunned by their performance as they received praise from the WWE Universe and from their colleagues.

Dutch Mantell says Sasha Banks could enter WWE Hall of Fame in around two years.

The Boss had a very successful career in WWE. She started her journey from the black-and-gold brand. She became the first African-American woman, along with Bianca Belair to the main event WrestleMania 37, where she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to the latter.

Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager said the company might induct Banks into the WWE Hall of Fame despite her age:

"The Hall of Fame is a bigger scam because it has no rhyme nor reason. But I guarantee if she comes back to WWE. If Sasha Banks retires next year, she’ll be in the hall of fame in two years. Because they can’t pass up that exposure." [From 1:28 to 1:46]

The last time WWE inducted a superstar at an early age was Edge, after his retirement in 2011. It will be interesting to see if Banks can enter the WWE Hall of Fame before the end of her career.

