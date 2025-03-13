WATCH: Young fan surprises Kenny Omega with roses on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega addressed his recent championship victory on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The Cleaner shared his future plans on the show and even received an unexpected present from a fan at ringside.

For the first time since losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page in 2021, Omega became a singles champion in All Elite Wrestling again at Revolution 2025, where he defeated Konosuke Takeshita for the International Title. On this week's episode of Dynamite, following the pay-per-view, Kenny reflected on his victory and thanked The Alpha for pushing him to reach his physical best.

The Best Bout Machine further revealed that he would be watching the proceedings in the International Title Eliminator Tournament, which kicked off this Wednesday, as the winner is set to challenge him for the belt at Dynasty 2025. At one point during Dynamite, while interacting with the crowd, a young fan handed Omega a bouquet of roses (and later a hat), evidently as a gift.

The All Elite EVP looked elated by the gesture, although he did not accept the flowers at that moment, likely because the program was still airing.

Omega had a respectful confrontation with Katsuyori Shibata and The Opps on his way to the back. Shibata is a participant in the aforementioned Eliminator Tournament and could very well earn the right to face Kenny next month.

Who qualified for the first round of the AEW International Title Tournament?

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off the Dynasty International Title tournament, hosting two first round matches in Fresno, California. The first match saw The Beast Mortos take on a mystery wild card opponent, who was revealed to be none other than the debuting "Speedball" Mike Bailey. The 34-year-old star picked up the win over Mortos in a high-octane contest, advancing to the next round.

Dynamite this week was main evented by the second Tournament Eliminator bout, pitting Hechicero against Orange Cassidy. The Alchemist of The Ring pushed the Freshly Squeezed star to his limits, but Cassidy ultimately secured the win with the Mousetrap pin.

It remains to be seen whether Speedball or OC will earn the opportunity to square off against Kenny Omega at Dynasty.

