"That's crazy" - WCW legend shares his honest thoughts on how AEW should utilize Jeff Hardy

Konnan recently assessed how AEW should use Jeff Hardy, especially at this stage of his legendary wrestling career.

Since his debut on March 9, The Charismatic Enigma has been heavily featured on AEW's weekly programming. Hardy has been involved in some of the company's most brutal matches, like the one he had against Darby Allin on the May 11 episode of Dynamite. He suffered some injuries but continued wrestling until Double or Nothing tag team, where he was visibly drained.

During the latest episode of the "Keepin' it 100" podcast, Disco Inferno bluntly stated that Hardy was the kind of guy who was unfiltered and a "masochist."

Konnan then chimed in by advising the Jacksonville-based promotion on how to use The Charismatic Enigma:

"Bro, you don't put them [The Hardys] on every f**king week. Jeff should be on TV once a month, once every two months. He should be doing promos, he should be doing vignettes, he should be doing anything but wrestling every week. That's crazy, they need to let him rest. I mean the guy's over 40-years-old. He's got a history." [from 2:13 - 2:32]

Check out the clips from this episode:

Konnan previously criticized AEW for frequently booking Jeff Hardy

A few days ago, on the same podcast, Konnan lambasted AEW for possibly "shortening" The Charismatic Enigma's career by featuring him every week.

The WCW legend added that the promotion should refrain from having Jeff wrestle regularly due to his body already being battered.

"Jeff shouldn't be wrestling every f**king week. He should be wrestling once a month, maybe, you know, save him. He's already destroyed his body in TNA. He destroyed his body in f**king WWE."

Hardy was slated to fight for the AEW Tag Team Championships, along with brother Matt, tomorrow on Dynamite. However, with Jeff's recent DUI arrest and suspension, The Hardys had to pull out of the match.

Meanwhile, Konnan has become part of a growing list of personalities who have expressed concern about Jeff Hardy, especially his frequent usage in AEW. It remains to be seen how The Charismatic Enigma recovers from his current problems, both physical and legal.

