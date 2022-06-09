WCW veteran Konnan recently expressed concern for AEW star Jeff Hardy's health issues while questioning Tony Khan's booking.

The Charismatic Enigma has been involved in some gruesome and high spot-fest matches lately, which has agonized some wrestling fans about his well-being. The 44-year-old's condition was described as a "mess" heading into The Hardy's recent battle against The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2022.

Dave Meltzer reported that Jeff sustained minor injuries during his "anything goes match" against Darby Allin a few weeks ago.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan took issue with the former WWE Superstar competing in AEW's flagship programming every week. The WCW veteran added that Jeff Hardy's high-flying wrestling style during his stints in WWE and TNA had taken a toll on his body:

"Jeff shouldn't be wrestling every f**king week. He should be wrestling once a month, maybe, you know, save him. He's already destroyed his body in TNA. He destroyed his body in f**king WWE." (1:15 onwards)

Konnan went on to say that while the high-flyer is experiencing a career renaissance, he's also shortening his career. The veteran has advised Tony Khan to give the former world champion some rest and book him occasionally:

"He's probably getting paid a good chunk of change. He's being used, right. He's happy and he wants to deliver. And he's out there doing s**t, he doesn't have to do, and it's just, you know, shortening his career. I love Jeff, one of the coolest guys in the business man. He needs to take care of himself. And I think Tony needs to take needs to save him from Jeff himself." (1:50 onwards)

The Hardys will return to action on AEW Dynamite next week

Jeff Hardy was pulled from a massive ten-person tag team match on the Double or Nothing fallout episode last week. However, the veteran showed up in a backstage segment featuring The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express w/Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite this week.

The Bucks and The Hardys staked their claims at the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and after a brief argument, Cage granted the title shot to both teams next week.

In the upcoming Road Rager edition of Dynamite, Jurassic Express will put their gold on the line against The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a trios ladder match.

Should any of these challengers unhook the tag team titles hanging over the ring, Jurassic Express' reign will come to an end.

