WCW Legend compares Eddie Guerrero to top AEW star

Former WCW star Konnan shared his thoughts about the comparisons centered around late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero and current AEW star Kenny Omega.

Omega has often been compared to Guerrero because he has a similar wrestling style and strategy. Both men are great in-ring technicians as well. The Latino Heat won the WWE Championship in 2004, while The Cleaner was the IWGP, IMPACT, and AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Their similarities in wrestling styles have drawn the attention of fans and wrestling personalities, with one of them being Konnan. On the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the former WCW stated that while Guerrero had more personality, Omega's in-ring abilities have kept him on par with The Latino Heat.

"In the ring, they had a very similar style. Yes, they're different personalities, Eddie [Guerrero] had tons more personality than Kenny but Kenny can cut a good promo every now and then especially if he's with f***ing Don [Callis], but I've seen him do it by himself. It's not his strong point but in the ring, he was on Eddie's level," Konnan said. [1:11 - 1:30]

You can watch the clip below:

The former WCW star also added that The Cleaner reminded him of Guerrero and that he was in the elite category of wrestlers.

Konnan slammed a fan who doubted the comparisons between Eddie Guerrero and Kenny Omega

During the opening moments of the same podcast episode, a fan disputed Konnan's previous comparisons between Eddie Guerrero and Kenny Omega.

He added that while Guerrero was authentic in his emotions in promos, Omega was a goof. The fan then hurled insults at the Puerto Rican-Cuban star, saying he was an embarrassment.

Konnan then responded to the fan, saying he knew the Latino Heat even before his became a prominent name in the business:

"Bro, I knew Eddie since he started, I wrestled him, I went up and down the f**ing towns with him. I don't even think you've ever met him, okay." [from 1:02 - 1:09]

Allan @allan_cheapshot Eddie Guerrero was one of a kind. Eddie Guerrero was one of a kind. 😂 https://t.co/QYsa0JDTQo

Konnan later added that he watched both The Latino Heat and The Cleaner wrestle. He believes that the latter was one of the best wrestlers he saw and the most professional guy as well.

Eddie Guerrero passed away on November 13, 2005, at the peak of his career. Kenny Omega is recuperating from his injuries last year, with no clear timetable for his in-ring return. A dream match between Guerrero and Omega would've been interesting if the former was still alive today.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy