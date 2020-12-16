WCW legend Disco Inferno reveals what Sting was like behind the scenes, shoots on him coming to AEW (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling was honored and privileged to welcome Glenn Gilbertti, whom you may know better as Disco Inferno from WCW for a live chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Among the topics that were discussed during the live Q & A session, was Sting's current AEW run.

Sting first showed up in All Elite Wrestling at the age of 61, on a special episode of AEW Dynamite entitled 'Winter is Coming'. While his intentions are unclear at this point in time, what we do know is that Sting has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Disco Inferno shoots on Sting in AEW and what the future could hold for him

Disco Inferno has the greatest of respect and admiration for Sting as a person, and he expressed the same during the course of the chat. This is his personal opinion of The Icon:

One of the nicest guys in the world. Very professional. Very laidback. Cool.

I'm sure my opinions will be very popular with the wrestling fans. https://t.co/CMyLyHlY10 — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 13, 2020

However, when it comes to his AEW run, Disco Inferno says that it will depend on how the company plans to book him:

Depends on what he does, you know. I mean, he can still perform but I don't know how much he can do in the ring. But he is still an iconic character. If the storylines drive him to physically compete, we'll see how it goes. But right now, we're all wondering what they're going to do.

After his interaction with Cody on this past episode of Dynamite. @Sting will appear live TOMORROW NIGHT!



Get your tickets NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/LIDHIrdemk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2020

You may check out the entire conversation with Disco Inferno, where he talks about Sting in AEW, Reigns vs. Goldberg, why he didn't come to WWE, and more at this link:

