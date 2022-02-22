"He was very standoffish"- WCW legend opens up about backstage run-in with AEW star Jon Moxley 

It's no secret that Jon Moxley is one of the most universally loved talents in pro wrestling today. However, WCW legend Konnan didn't have the most pleasant interaction with the former WWE Superstar.

You might recall that Konnan made cameo appearances for All Elite Wrestling in 2020-21. The 58-year-old retired wrestler last appeared on the June 26th episode of Dynamite, which saw him confront Tully Blanchard as part of the storyline between the FTR and Proud & Powerful.

Speaking on his Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan opened up about Jon Moxley's "standoffish" demeanor when the two men spoke briefly backstage during an AEW show:

"Well, because almost everybody that meets me, especially for the first time, they sit down and they talk with me. He [Jon Moxley] was very standoffish, like hey, what's up, and kept going. While everybody else would have stopped by and go, hey, how do you like it here? Good show, that was a good promo or, you know, I remember you from WCW. Something, small chat," Konnan said. (00:27)

Konnan further added that Mox seemed "dismissive" to him at the time, something he also experienced with Miro:

"You know, you can just tell, he was kind of dismissive. I could be wrong, right. You know what I'm saying? But, you know, I got the same vibe from Miro." (01:06)

Konnan is a legend in the business who has wrestled around the world for promotions like WCW, AAA, and IMPACT. With his history and reputation, it's understandable why he felt disrespected by the two AEW stars.

You can check out the entire clip below:

Jon Moxley could face Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution 2022

The Death Rider is currently involved in a feud with Bryan Danielson, who initially tried to convince the former to be his tag team partner moving forward.

However, Mox responded to the tempting offer last week by saying that he doesn't stand side by side with anyone until he bleeds with them first.

It's almost a forgone conclusion that the two former WWE Superstars will collide at some point. With AEW Revolution right around the corner, there couldn't be a better time and place for Mox and Danielson to settle their beef.

