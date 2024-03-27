WCW veteran admits “wrong guy went over” in his match against Chris Jericho 26 years ago

A WCW veteran did not like the outcome of his match against Chris Jericho in the promotion 26 years ago.

The veteran in question is none other than Disco Inferno. At a WCW Thunder Taping on Thursday, March 26, 1998, at The Patriot Center in Fairfax, Virginia, Chris Jericho successfully picked up a victory over Disco Inferno. It seems like the veteran still holds a grudge over his loss. Jericho would go on to sign with WWE in 1999 after leaving WCW in 1998.

On X/Twitter, Disco Inferno vented his frustrations with the outcome of the match against the former WWE star. However, it should be noted that the veteran may have been joking.

"Bad booking. Wrong guy went over."

Chris Jericho helped Jake Hager get to AEW

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager recently spoke about how Chris Jericho helped him get a job in All Elite Wrestling. Hager was previously signed to WWE under the ring name Jack Swagger. He had an underwhelming run with the promotion. However, that did not stop him from capturing gold as the star won the World Heavyweight Championship as well as the United States Title. He also won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 26.

Speaking in an interview with Monopoly Events, Jake Hager shared his experience working with Jericho and revealed that The OCHO was responsible for signing him to AEW.

"It's really cool, isn't it? Like, come back full circle. Chris was the one who got me the job. Tony originally was like, 'Uh, we'll see in a month, I like him, but we'll see in a month,' and then Chris went to him and was like, 'No, this is my guy, hire him.' And so, it was really a pat on my back. It was quite the compliment for that to come from the greatest of all time, Chris Jericho. Really cool working with him, I love The Inner Circle. It's 100 percent some of my favorite work that I've done." [3:18 - 3:50]

The Lionheart has been with All Elite Wrestling ever since its inception. The veteran has helped the company in many ways and was the first-ever AEW World Champion.

