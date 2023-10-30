WCW veteran calls for AEW to "properly train the referees and regularly test for competency" after Jon Moxley's concussion

Concussion have been part of professional wrestling and have a long history in how it affects business, be it AEW or WWE. Wrestlers are at a constant risk of getting concussed during a match, due to a botch, among other reasons.

One such recent incident happened with AEW star Jon Moxley during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Moxley took a dangerous bump from Rey Fenix, who was delivering a modified version of the Tombstone Piledriver.

After that incident, Jon Moxley talked about the precautions that can be taken during a wrestling match. Recently, Crowbar took to Twitter, and suggested a few ways to prevent another concussion.

You can see the tweet below:

"Just an idea. Many youth/HS/college Football and other sports coaches and trainers are trained to do a basic concussion screen. The closest person TO the action, (besides wrestlers), are referees.Why not properly train the referees and regularly test for competency," wrote Crowbar.

In another tweet, he noted that UFC referees are already trained for this type of situations.

"UFC refs make important calls. So can pro wrestling refs, if they’re properly trained to do so. Cut to commercial in the event of an incident, allow the referee to do a screen. Continue/stop the match as appropriate. It will never be perfect - but it can be BETTER."

Expand Tweet

Crowbar also suggested that the referee should have the power to stop the match then and there, if any signs of concussion were seen.

WWE veteran talks about fining Rick Knox for not calling off the match after Jon Moxley's concussion

During the AEW Grandslam, Rey Fenix's modified version of the Tombstone Piledriver allegedly concussed Jon Moxley, though some say he suffered the concussion earlier than that. After the latter was visibly knocked out, the referee Rick Knox didn't stop the match, which raised many eyebrows.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette said that Rick Knox should be fined for his unawareness.

"Let’s talk about the referee first; he’s an idiot. In this case, referees in wrestling school are taught ‘count it like a shoot.’ God, fine the referee! (...) I don’t care if that’s the finish, the heat went on the talent for not kicking out, unless they were knocked out. But the referee not counting, you can blame," Cornette said.

Pro-wrestlers can suffer from a concussion anytime, in the ring, or during practice. Wrestlers and referees should be given basic training to at least recognize a concussion, and call off the match, to prevent further injuries.

What do you think of Jon Moxley's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.