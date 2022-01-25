"You just don't say that" - WCW veteran had one big issue with Jon Moxley return promo on AEW Dynamite

Former WCW Cruiserweight champion Disco Inferno always has his opinions on the current landscape of professional wrestling. This time, he has given his thoughts on Jon Moxley's return promo on the January 19 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Moxley returned to AEW last week after a lengthy absence from the ring. The former AEW world champion, who recently became a father, checked himself into a rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction in November 2021.

Speaking on the latest edition of the "Keepin' it 100" podcast, Disco Inferno gave his thoughts on the promo that Moxley cut on AEW Dynamite. While admitting that he was a fan of the segment, Disco was very concerned at the level of cursing that was included in both Jon Moxley's promo and the AEW product as a whole.

“I guess in AEW that you can just... can you just cuss and say anything because the censors are never censoring anything on this show. I don’t know how the advertisers and stuff and everything are like because these are all taboo things. I’ve worked for WCW, WCW was on Turner broadcasting and I’m baffled that they can cuss so much on this show, especially the F-word I’m like ‘you just don’t say that,” says Disco Inferno.

Disco was, of course, a member of the WCW roster that competed on both Nitro and Thunder in the late 90's and early 2000's. Both shows aired on the same channels that Dynamite and Rampage air on today.

Jon Moxley's promo on AEW Dynamite ruffled the feathers of Bully Ray

While the overall feeling towards Mox's promo is one of "very good, but not perfect," one take, in particular, has gone down like a lead balloon at the bottom of the sea. That take is from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, fka Bubba Ray Dudley.

Ray thought Moxley needed to apologize to the fans in attendance at the AEW Dynamite show for letting them down over the final months of 2021.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Jon Moxley doesn’t need to apologize to anyone.



Ray's comments angered many people both in and out of the wrestling business. Jon Moxley's wife and former WWE announcer Renne Paquette was offended by Bully's comments, while WWE legend Mick Foley thought an apology from Mox wasn't necessary.

Fans at the Hammerstein Ballroom for "The WRLD on GCW" show over the weekend chanted a rather explicit chant aimed at Bully Ray during Moxley's world title match against Indie Hall of Famer Homicide.

