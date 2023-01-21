WCW veteran Konnan calls 32-year-old AEW star "terrible in the ring"

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently provided a mixed opinion of an AEW star.

The star in question, Danhausen, joined Tony Khan's roster last year. Before that, he had several successful outings and made a name for himself in ROH and the independent circuit with his unique gimmick. His entry into the All Elite scene saw him instantly become a fan favorite despite not being particularly strong in his rare AEW matches.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan explained that the 32-year-old star was an 'acquired taste'. He further stated that Danhausen was entertaining to watch despite being inept in the squared circle.

"Bro, you won't believe this. I was looking at the pro-wrestling tees the other day, and the number one selling shirt was Danhausen. And I didn't use to like him but he's kind of an acquired taste and I find him funny now. He's terrible in the ring though." (2:27 - 2:46)

Tony Khan recently spoke about his decision to sign Danhausen to AEW

Danhausen's New York Times profile recently showcased a few words from Tony Khan regarding the latter's decision to sign the indie sensation.

Danhausen's appeal arose from the spooky and humorous character that he created. According to Tony Khan, the already existing fanbase for Danhausen was an important factor behind acquiring him.

“I like to take people’s presentation once it’s gotten over, once it’s gotten popular and been accepted,” Tony Khan said. "If you find people that have gotten over with a smaller, hard-core audience, often if you give them a chance on national television, the hard-core audience will vouch for them.” (H/T New York Times)

Danhausen's last match was on the Full Gear pre-show, where he and the Best Friends faced off against The Factory in a 10-man tag team match. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Konnan's opinion about AEW star Danhausen? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes