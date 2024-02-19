WCW veteran Konnan thinks top AEW star has lost a lot of steam

WCW Veteran Konnan discussed an AEW star's questionable booking recently. The star being discussed is Wardlow.

The 36-year-old star is one of the powerhouses of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Currently, he is part of the Undisputed Kingdom stable.

Following the reveal of The Devil and its henchmen, Mr. Mayhem has been scoring victories against enhancement talents. He would brutally beat up his opponent, then flex his physique looking at the Tron, and finally defeat his opponent.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, the WCW veteran discussed why Wardlow's gimmick may not work.

"I don't know about you, but to me, Wardlow's lost a lot of steam. It's kinda up to him too. It's his career to say 'Hey, let's stop this boring bulls**t. It's not getting over anymore and let's fu**ing put me in a storyline.' If you're just happy [to be on television], then you deserve that. You know what, you deserve that. Good. Keep having him squash people, 'cause if you did that to me, I would be complaining," Konnan said. [05:33 - 06:10]

Cody Rhodes discusses AEW star Wardlow possibly joining the WWE

Cody Rhodes left AEW in 2022 to join WWE. He recently talked about Wardlow potentially joining the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the American Nightmare discussed why the former TNT Champion would fit in the WWE.

"Wardlow is one I’d like to see cross over if he ever wanted to. There’s a lot of beef in the WWE locker room; it’s a heavyweight locker room. It’s hard when you think you’re big and jacked, then you stand across the ring from Drew McIntyre and you find out ‘Oh, maybe not.’ Wardlow is somebody I feel could fit into that role really well."

Wardlow and Cody Rhodes have had multiple encounters in AEW, with the latter praising him for his efforts numerous times.

