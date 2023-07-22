WCW veteran teases joining AEW in a backstage role

A WCW veteran has teased joining AEW in a backstage role.

In his pro wrestling career, Kevin Sullivan has worked for many independent companies but is mostly recognized for his time spent in WCW. On his podcast 'Tuesday with the Taskmaster', Sullivan discussed his willingness to work as a consultant in AEW or WWE, become a part of what the companies are doing, and staying relevant.

The former WCW Tag Team Champion also talked about the ever-evolving nature of pro wrestling and praised the story of The Bloodline. He stated that the people behind the creation of the group not only made the heel faction but also elevated everyone around it.

"Of course, because anybody that loves the business and sees what they're doing now, you have to stay relevant. It's like, I don't want to knock my compatriots, but not all the shows sold out. They weren't all hanging from the rafters and everything evolves. Think about this. Again, I'm repeating myself but that Bloodline, people who have gone in there and are there, not only did they make The Bloodline, they've made everybody around them.

The Bloodline is a heel faction in WWE which comprised of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. The group ran roughshod over the entire compamy for almost three years. But internal conflicts led to the splitting of the group, with Jimmy and Jey Uso parting ways with the faction recently.

The WCW veteran gave notice to all the superstars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, who were elevated due to their involvement with The Bloodline. He compared the critically acclaimed Bloodline saga with a tide that comes and raises all the boats.

"Sami Zayn took 20 giant steps when he was involved with him. I really liked watching him, how he moved his hands, his facial expressions, that time he said he's not feeling very Ucey. They were biting their lips not to laugh. He got raised. Kevin Owens, who I think is a fabulous performer, he got raised. You got Cody in the wings waiting. You got Seth. You got McIntyre. You got all these guys that have been raised. You know, when the tide comes in and raises all boats, that's what they've done."

Sullivan also shared a light memory from his time in WCW when the New World Order (NWO), a faction including Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash were slaughtering babyfaces in WCW. He then expressed his desire to play the backstage role of a consultant for WWE or AEW.

"Well, when we were doing the NWO, we were slaughtering babyfaces, and they were coming up to me and saying, 'You know, I think they're really from New York.' So yeah, I would love to do some consulting."

Jey Uso has issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for his title

Following the collapse of The Bloodline, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Usos) scored a victory over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, with Jey pinning the champ.

In the next chapter of the Bloodline saga, Jey Uso has issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The match will likely be made official for SummerSlam on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Are you excited for the direction The Bloodline is heading? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars