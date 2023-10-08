"We ain't going nowhere" - Former WWE star clarifies AEW future after Collision

The former WWE tag team champion clears the air regarding the speculations of him and his partner possibly leaving AEW after their recent title loss on Collision. The former star in question is the FTR member Dax Harwood.

Dax and Cash Wheeler had been dominating the All Elite tag team division for the past several months, defeating everyone on their way to retain their AEW tag team titles. The duo carried their momentum on the latest episode of Collision as well.

During the opening of the show, FTR was set to defend their tag title against Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Despite a valiant effort, Dax and Cash surprisingly lost their title to Starks and Big Bill. The crowd in attendance was shocked to the core.

Furthermore, speculations regarding FTR possibly leaving Tony Khan's promotion were also made due to their major title loss. Many were unhappy with their amazing title reign ending on a TV show against a non-established tag team.

Former WWE star Dax Harwood took to Twitter to address the speculations and cleared the air regarding their future with AEW after the loss.

"Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. This is our home."

Will FTR ever consider going back to WWE?

Last year, FTR was heavily rumored to return to WWE, and everyone thought they would jump ships again. Dax Harwood addressed the rumors after some time during his appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast:

"Here's the thing; we respect Tony so much. We would never, in a million years, while we're under a contract with the company, would we ever go behind his back and talk contract status with anybody else. No other company. We would never do that to him because we have too much respect for what he's given us and what he's allowed us to do." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Well, things could be different after over a year for FTR. However, they have reportedly signed a long-term deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Only time will tell what's next for the top guys.

