"We good in my city" – AEW star reacts to claims they will struggle in Chicago after CM Punk's WWE return

Former, and two-time AEW World Champion, CM Punk's re-entry into WWE has created commotion within the wrestling industry. Industry experts are still talking about the impact that the move will have on AEW. Wrestling icon Booker T said that the Jacksonville-based company will struggle in Chicago after the exit of The Voice of the Voiceless.

The Second City is Punk's hometown, and he's referred to as The Second City Saint, because of his membership in the tag team The Second City Saints in ROH. However, Capt. Shawn Dean, currently signed up with AEW, and from Englewood, Chicago, doesn't think Booker has it right. The Navy vet went on to post on X (Twitter) about it.

"He told me to rep Chicago and Englewood to the fullest so we good in my city!"

Dean has had several high-profile matches in AEW since 2020. He has competed with the likes of MJF, The Gunns, Colt Cabana, The Acclaimed, and several others. He currently performs in ROH, AEW's sister promotion, and is part of the tag team, The Infantry. In 2020, he was part of Action Wrestling's Futures Showcase Tournament and was pitted against the likes of Joe Keys, CT Keys, and others.

Seth Rollins is not happy with Punk's return to WWE

CM Punk's return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 resulted in a huge pop for WWE, but someone on the current roster didn't seem too happy about it, that being, Seth Rollins. The Architect had a meltdown after his WarGames match when Punk appeared on the ramp. Rollins' dislike for Punk has been well reported, and so, it will be interesting to see how this real-life angle works out between them on WWE TV.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns might have something to think about as well, after Punk publically spoke about a "Wiseman" giving him some suggestions. Paul Heyman, who currently manages Reigns, is popularly known as The Wise Man. Will we see Rollins and Reigns disrupt Punk's celebratory return to WWE? Only time will tell.

