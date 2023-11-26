WATCH: Seth Rollins shows the middle finger to CM Punk after his return at Survivor Series, yells "f**k you"

Seth Rollins was not happy with CM Punk's return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. A video on Twitter has revealed that Rollins was even showing the middle finger to the former WWE Champion.

In the main event of Survivor Series 2023, Rollins and his team, which consisted of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match.

As the show went off the air, Punk's music hit the arena. However, an alternate angle revealed the reaction of an irate Rollins, who was even seen yelling "f**k you" at Punk.

Check out the video of Rollins showing the middle finger to CM Punk below:

Seth Rollins had no interest in seeing CM Punk return to WWE

Seth Rollins previously made it clear that he was not interested in seeing CM Punk return to WWE.

Speaking in a past interview with Wrestling Inc., Rollins shared his thoughts on the Best in the World. He controversially went on to call the former WWE Champion "cancer."

Rollins said:

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a j**k. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a j**k. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later."

Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and has successfully defended his title throughout 2023. A potential feud between him and CM Punk could be on the cards, considering the plans WWE has in store for both men on the Road to WrestleMania.

