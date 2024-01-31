"We gotta get him back," "Will be a perfect fit for The Judgment Day" - WWE fans react as AEW star gets spotted with Finn Balor

Finn Balor recently posted multiple photos with a popular AEW star on social media. Wrestling Twitter has now reacted to PAC (fka Neville) being spotted with The Prince.

Balor and PAC worked together when the latter was part of the Stamford-based promotion. They crossed paths in NXT and at house shows. The current AEW star was the longest-reigning NXT Champion before Balor broke the record in 2016.

On Twitter, Balor posted several pictures with PAC and acknowledged him as family. Fans were excited to see the two stars together as they shared varied reactions to their reunion. While some wanted to see the former Neville return to WWE, others wanted The Prince to jump ship to AEW.

You can check out the post and some of the notable fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Fans want PAC to return to WWE [Image source: Comments section of Balor's tweet]

When will PAC return to AEW?

PAC had to deal with multiple injuries in 2023 before going on a lengthy hiatus. The last time wrestling fans saw him inside the square circle was on the July 26 episode of Dynamite, where he faced Gravity. He won the one-on-one match via submission.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that PAC was expected to return to the ring soon. This left several fans thrilled beyond measure. He joined the Tony Khan-led company in January 2019 and has since become one of the most prominent names on the roster.

Expand Tweet

Before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, the 37-year-old made a massive name in WWE, competing in several stellar matches. He was a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut between 2012 and 2018. Many are hoping to see him back in action soon.

Are you excited to see the former NXT Champion return to All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here