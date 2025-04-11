  • home icon
  • "We had no idea" - Saraya was left in the dark about a former WWE Champion's return

"We had no idea" - Saraya was left in the dark about a former WWE Champion's return

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 11, 2025 11:22 GMT
The return of a former WWE Champion stunned Saraya. (Image via Saraya
Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion. (Image credits: The star's Instagram and WWE.com)

Former AEW and WWE star Saraya is a modern-day great. She recently departed from All Elite Wrestling after spending three years in the company. Even though her overall stint there was underwhelming, she held the AEW Women's World Championship once.

One of Saraya's favorite wrestlers is WWE Superstar CM Punk. Back in 2019, the Best in the World unexpectedly showed up on an episode of WWE Backstage. The former Paige, who was a part of this show's panel was completely unaware that Punk was going to join them.

As soon as the former World Champion's music hit, The Anti-Diva was speechless. In a recent interview with Muscle Memory with Muscle Man Malcolm, she candidly spoke about this memorable moment. She revealed that apart from Renee Paquette, no one else in that panel knew what was about to happen.

"I was so surprised! I turned into a right fan. I was like "What the heck?". And Renee knew and she looks at me and I was like 'You didn't tell me?!'. You know she tells me everything. We had no idea he was coming. He was hidden all day. And I had no idea and then music hit and I was like "What the heck?". And it was great and he was really fun to work with," [From 16:30 to 17:00]
Check out the video below:

Saraya recalled how Jon Moxley helped her when she joined AEW

In the same interview, Saraya said that the reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley helped her a lot when she joined the Jacksonville-based company. The Death Riders leader aided her in improving her promo skills and she was grateful to him.

"I didn't realize how great he is at writing. When I came to AEW, I wasn't the best first promo I did coming back. But the second one where I had with Britt in the ring, he helped me figure out what I was going to say," said the former Paige.
Fans world are speculating about Saraya's WWE return this year. However, only time will tell what the future holds for The Anti-Diva.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit MuscleManMalcom and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
bell-icon Manage notifications