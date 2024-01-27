"We are just two co-workers" - Ricky Starks on his relationship with top AEW star

Ricky Starks, one of AEW's major stars, has shared the details of his relationship with a colleague and fellow top talent.

In a conversation with Gabby AF, Ricky Starks commented on his partnership with Big Bill, with whom he holds the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Starks and Big Bill defeated FTR on the October 7 2023 episode of Collision to win the titles in an upset victory.

The former W. Morrissey and Starks have defended their championships successfully against BCC's Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli on Collision and also in a four-way ladder match against the Kings of the Black Throne, FTR and LFI's Dralistico and Rush at AEW Full Gear 2023. More recently, the champions defeated Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara at Battle of the Belts IX.

In the interview, the former FTW Champion reflected on his alliance with Big Bill, discussing its evolution from a managerial relationship to a tag-team partnership. The Absolute clarified that despite holding the tag team titles, both he and the former WWE Superstar are singles wrestlers, and further voiced his praise for Bill and their work together.

"Me and Big Bill came together after All In," Starks said. "Me managing him, and then it turning into a tag team. It's been fun. It's been very cool to see how things ave escalated. Me personally, though, I always tell people, 'We aren't a tag team. Yes, we're the tag team champions, but we're singles wrestlers.' Because I don't want someone to think, like, you know, 'Hey, blah blah blah.' So at the end of the day, he is a great dude to be with. We are just two co-workers just making it by. We're tag team champions. We've really made something out of nothing, and I think that's something to be said for both of us in terms of our talent and ability." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Big Bill and Ricky Starks are set to defend their belts against Sting and Darby Allin on the upcoming February 7 episode of Dynamite.

AEW's Ricky Starks lists The Undertaker and Tetsuya Naito as two of his top three wrestlers

AEW star Ricky Starks recently took the opportunity to share his admiration for two veterans from WWE and NJPW respectively, putting them on his list of top three wrestlers.

In his interview with Gabby AF, The Absolute revealed The Undertaker and Tetsuya Naito as two of his three favorite male wrestlers. Starks broke out in 2023 as the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, as well as for his lauded feuds with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, and his run as AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Big Bill.

In the interview, Starks claimed the Deadman was his favorite wrestler, and placed the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the third spot, while also cheekily inserting himself in the second place between the two.

"My favorite male wrestler...my favorite of all time is The Undertaker, so he's definitely up there. My second favorite would probably be me, for sure. Obviously, duh. And the third would be [Tetsuya] Naito. I really think that he's great." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

On the recent January 24 episode of Dynamite, Starks and Big Bill accepted the challenge issued by Sting and Darby Allin for the AEW Tag Team Titles, vowing to put down The Icon before his final match at Revolution.

