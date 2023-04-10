"We didn't know what to do with them" - WWE legend admits creative failure with Bray Wyatt and his former partner

If there is one man in wrestling who no one really knows how to get the most out of, it's Bray Wyatt. WWE legend Road Dogg recently admitted he had no idea what to do with The Eater of Worlds during his feud with a current AEW star.

The AEW star in question is Matt Hardy, who returned to WWE in 2017 after reinventing himself as the "Broken One" in IMPACT Wrestling. However, Hardy's eerie gimmick wasn't properly used in WWE until late 2017.

Of course, the obvious choice for "Woken" Matt Hardy's first opponent was Bray Wyatt. The two had one of the most unique rivalries in WWE history, which even featured the well-received "Ultimate Deletion" match in 2018.

"Woken" Matt Hardy fulfilled the promise he made upon his rebirth and DELETED Bray Wyatt in a Final Deletion match on RAW.

Road Dogg admitted on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast that he and the rest of the writing team had no idea about Hardy and Wyatt's characters in WWE.

"We put him [Matt] with Bray because we thought together they could really be this cool entity, but I will say, no, we didn’t know what to do with them. I’ll take the heat, and I always will for a failed opportunity, an opportunity I missed as a writer or a creative guy on the show. We let them be their creative selves and their creative selves, and this is horrible. I don’t mean to say it like this, but I don’t think they knew at that time what they were trying to do. I don’t think they knew, and together, it made a who knew stew."

Road Dogg also claimed he didn't understand the "Broken" character Matt Hardy had created, claiming that the latter simply dressed and spoke differently under the persona.

“I didn’t get the Broken character. I never got it. I don’t understand it. If there’s something to understand, I would love to know what that is, but he just changed and talked differently. I didn’t see the transformation or follow it." (H/T Wrestling News)

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy achieved a decent level of success together in WWE

Despite their gimmicks seemingly not being understood by the people in charge, it wasn't all bad for Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. They achieved a decent level of success during their time as a duo.

Wyatt helped Hardy win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 34, which began their journey as a tandem. A few weeks later, the duo won some gold together at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy Are The New RAW Tag-Team Champions

Now dubbed "The Deleters of Worlds," Hardy and Wyatt defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to win the vacant RAW Tag Team Championship. It was the only title they won together.

They would later drop the championship at Extreme Rules 2018 to The B-Team, which comprised Curtis Axel and Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

