"We like to play with weapons" - Female IMPACT Wrestling star challenges AEW's Eddie Kingston

IMPACT Wrestling star Rosemary spoke about wanting to wrestle AEW's Eddie Kingston in a recent interview.

IMPACT Wrestling's Rosemary recently spoke to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, Rosemary was asked about whether she'd be interested in an inter-promotional match against someone from AEW, with Abadon floated as a possible opponent.

Rosemary replied that while she would indeed be interested in facing Abadon, she had a more unconventional opponent in mind. Rosemary said that she wanted an inter-gender match against AEW's Eddie Kingston, citing that both of them had a love for weapons and sharp objects:

"That is what we heard. Some rumbling against the hive. They want to see The Demon vs The Zombie (Abadon). We do have experience fighting zombies. We stepped inside the ring with Su Yung multiple times. There is someone more unconventional that we would like to face. We’re not saying that we wouldn’t face AEW’s resident zombie. There’s nothing more that we like than a good fight. But, we don’t know much about her. We would have to watch and learn. And then you want to know your enemy going into a fight. But there someone there that we know very well. People perhaps don’t immediately think we want to fight him because they see the tension look and see what matches up visually first. But anyone who follows us know that we like to play with weapons. We like to play with sharp objects. And there’s somebody there that we know likes to get a little bit hardcore. Eddie Kingston! Would you like to play with The Demon? Because it’s been so long!"

Eddie Kingston and his family are currently feuding with Death Triangle in AEW

Eddie Kingston and his family are currently entangled in a feud against PAC, Rey Fenix, and Pentagon El Zero M. This stemmed from PAC's return to AEW last month. Fenix and Pentagon had aligned themselves with Eddie Kingston while PAC was in England because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

After PAC's return, the relationship between Eddie Kingston and the Lucha Bros broke down leading to the heated feud between the two factions we're seeing right now. Eddie Kingston faced PAC in singles action on the second night of New Year's Smash, losing the match.