  • "We'll miss you," "Take the rest you need"- Fans erupt after disappointing report regarding AEW legend Kenny Omega

"We'll miss you," "Take the rest you need"- Fans erupt after disappointing report regarding AEW legend Kenny Omega

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:18 GMT
Kenny Omega in the title unification match at All In
Kenny Omega in the title unification match at All In [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

It was recently reported that AEW legend Kenny Omega will be taking some time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion following All In: Texas. Fans have now reacted to this news on social media, offering a range of emotions.

At AEW All In: Texas, Kenny Omega lost a high-octane title unification match against Kazuchika Okada. The Best Bout Machine was a no-show on the following Dynamite episode. Moreover, in an in-ring segment on the flagship show, Don Callis repeatedly referred to Omega as "dead."

Shortly after Dynamite, Fightful reported that Omega is expected to take some time off from All Elite Wrestling. However, the report did not specify any exact reason for his hiatus from the promotion.

Following the report, Fans took to X/Twitter in large numbers, with most extending support to The Cleaner, while some speculated on why he was taking time off.

"He's given his life to this sport all for us. wishing you the best @KennyOmegamanX we'll miss you <3," wrote one fan
"It really feels like we are watching the final years of Kenny Omega right now. Take the rest you need, king <3," quipped another fan
Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [ Screenshots taken from X ]

Kenny Omega said his wrestling career is coming to an end ahead of AEW All In

Ahead of All In, Kenny Omega had weighed in on his current status as a pro-wrestler. The former International Champion, who returned to action earlier this year after battling severe diverticulitis, stated that there isn't much time left before his in-ring career comes to an end.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Cleaner said:

"Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount..it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully." [H/T - Ringside News]
While there is no timeline on Omega's return from his current hiatus, fans are sure to wait with bated breath for the AEW legend to make his return.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

