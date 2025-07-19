"We'll miss you," "Take the rest you need"- Fans erupt after disappointing report regarding AEW legend Kenny Omega

It was recently reported that AEW legend Kenny Omega will be taking some time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion following All In: Texas. Fans have now reacted to this news on social media, offering a range of emotions.At AEW All In: Texas, Kenny Omega lost a high-octane title unification match against Kazuchika Okada. The Best Bout Machine was a no-show on the following Dynamite episode. Moreover, in an in-ring segment on the flagship show, Don Callis repeatedly referred to Omega as &quot;dead.&quot;Shortly after Dynamite, Fightful reported that Omega is expected to take some time off from All Elite Wrestling. However, the report did not specify any exact reason for his hiatus from the promotion.Following the report, Fans took to X/Twitter in large numbers, with most extending support to The Cleaner, while some speculated on why he was taking time off.&quot;He's given his life to this sport all for us. wishing you the best @KennyOmegamanX we'll miss you &lt;3,&quot; wrote one fan&quot;It really feels like we are watching the final years of Kenny Omega right now. Take the rest you need, king &lt;3,&quot; quipped another fanCheck out some other fan reactions below:Fan reactions [ Screenshots taken from X ]Kenny Omega said his wrestling career is coming to an end ahead of AEW All InAhead of All In, Kenny Omega had weighed in on his current status as a pro-wrestler. The former International Champion, who returned to action earlier this year after battling severe diverticulitis, stated that there isn't much time left before his in-ring career comes to an end.Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Cleaner said:&quot;Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount..it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.&quot; [H/T - Ringside News]While there is no timeline on Omega's return from his current hiatus, fans are sure to wait with bated breath for the AEW legend to make his return.