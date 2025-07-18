A former AEW champion will reportedly be taking some time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star was called "dead" on this week's Dynamite.
At All In: Texas, former International Champion Kenny Omega took on Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship and lost. On the following Dynamite, The Rainmaker came out to the ring with Don Callis, with the 61-year-old repeatedly referring to The Best Bout Machine as "dead."
According to a recent report from Fightful, Omega is expected to take some time off from the Tony Khan-led promotion. While the report didn't confirm the exact reason for the hiatus, it did note that The Cleaner has wrestled just 10 times since returning from the life-threatening diverticulitis diagnosis.
Apart from Omega, other prominent stars like Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay will also reportedly be taking a leave of absence from AEW, with no confirmed timeline for their return. Meanwhile, Adam Cole is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future.
AEW star Kenny Omega recently confirmed that his in-ring career will end soon
A week before AEW All In, Kenny Omega sat down for an interview to discuss his return to action after his extended hiatus due to life-threatening diverticulitis earlier this year. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Best Bout Machine confirmed his performances will slowly decrease due to health reasons.
He said:
“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good-tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.” [H/T: Ringside News]
Check out his comments in the video below:
With Omega now reportedly set to be away from the Jacksonville-based promotion for an undisclosed period, fans will be hoping to see him back in action soon, fully rejuvenated.
