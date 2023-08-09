"We'll see how it goes," says former WWE Champion on his AEW future

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam made his first appearance last week on Dynamite, to the surprise of many. He recently expressed how he planned to go about things with AEW moving forward.

The Hall of Famer confronted Jungle Boy Jack Perry following the latter taking shots at ECW. On the same night, he revealed that in the following episode of Dynamite, he would make his AEW in-ring debut and challenge Perry for the FTW Championship.

Recently on his One of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam addressed his future with AEW. He had a one-sentence response:

"We'll see how it goes." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam talked about AEW's environment on the day of his debut

Rob Van Dam's AEW debut sent shockwaves on the internet, as no one expected him to be the one to make an appearance and confront Jack Perry.

The Hall of Famer, on his podcast One of A Kind, described the promotion's environment the day he stepped foot there. He mentioned how it was not the busy, all-action production like WWE, but it was not just any small show.

“It’s not the big stressful production of WWE, it’s definitely not a small little indie show either. It’s somewhere in between, but closer to WWE. But when I’ve done TV for international shows that my fans wouldn’t know about, like in the UK or Australia, maybe I would [compare it to that] as far as like the free air, people are walking around genuinely happy to be there. I don’t know how to describe it as being… I can’t think of anything that was like, outstanding,” said RVD. [H/T: Fightful]

Tomorrow on Dynamite, Rob Van Dam will make his AEW in-ring debut and challenge Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. Last week, to the shock of many, he almost hit his infamous spinning kick, and tomorrow fans will get to see his iconic moves once more on a big stage.

