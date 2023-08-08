Nature of AEW's backstage environment after WWE legend's debut revealed

AEW's backstage environment, like any other work setting, has gone through a plethora of varying stages. Sometimes, it seems as though morale is sky-high, while other times, there have been reports of tension behind-the-scenes. A WWE legend recently shared his view of the ongoing things in Tony Khan's promotion after he recently debuted for the company.

Rob Van Dam sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world when he made his first appearance for AEW on last week's episode of Dynamite. The WWE and ECW veteran has since spoken about the nature of the young promotion's backstage environment on his 1 Of A Kind podcast:

“It’s not the big stressful production of WWE, it’s definitely not a small little indie show either. It’s somewhere in between, but closer to WWE. But when I’ve done TV for international shows that my fans wouldn’t know about, like in the UK or Australia, maybe I would [compare it to that] as far as like the free air, people are walking around genuinely happy to be there. I don’t know how to describe it as being… I can’t think of anything that was like, outstanding.” [H/T: Fightful]

RVD's accounts of workers being "genuinely happy" should come as good news to fans of the promotion that want nothing more than to see AEW succeed. As the company continues to expand, hopefully, this level of morale can remain.

Rob Van Dam makes his AEW in-ring debut this Wednesday

Following on from his surprise appearance on last week's episode of Dynamite, Rob Van Dam will lace up his boots for the first time in the Jacksonville-based promotion when he challenges Jack Perry for the FTW Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite.

This match came about after Perry made disparaging remarks about ECW, prompting Jerry Lynn, a former ECW star who is currently a backstage producer in the AEW, to seek some help in humbling the 26-year-old star.

With many questions surrounding Van Dam's in-ring abilities due to his age, the 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has sent out a bold message, claiming that he will put a lot of doubters to shame on Dynamite.

