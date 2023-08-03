AEW star retreats in dismay as WWE veteran RVD makes AEW debut on Dynamite 200

The 200th episode of AEW Dynamite received an injection of electricity when WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam made his presence known in front of the Tampa crowd.

As promised on last week's episode, Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn were set to meet in the ring for a face-to-face confrontation. When this was announced seven days prior, it was suggested that there would be a physical altercation between the current FTW Champion and the 60-year-old legend.

However, this never materialized as Lynn had a secret weapon waiting in the wings. Understanding that his in-ring days are behind him, the former Ring of Honor World Champion called up an old friend to defend ECW's honor.

This was none other than RVD, who received thunderous cheers from the audience when he stepped on the stage. Jack Perry, on the other hand, was not too thrilled to greet The Whole F'n Show and quickly retreated.

This turned out to be a decoy, and as RVD had his back turned, Perry attempted to ambush the WWE legend, only to be out-maneuvered. The former Jungle Boy then cowered and slunk away through the crowd.

During the segment, it was heavily implied that there will be a match between Van Dam and Perry soon — a contest the AEW faithful will undoubtedly be excited for.

Chris Jericho turns his back on the JAS to kick off AEW Dynamite

Elsewhere on the card, the team of Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita were victorious over Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. However, The Ocho had to resort to taking shortcuts to get the win.

In the closing sequence of the match, Garcia seemingly had the former AEW World Champion ready to tap out. That is until Don Callis interfered and used a baseball bat to knock out Garcia and leave him prone on the mat.

A conflicted Jericho then took advantage of this, scoring himself the win and seemingly siding with The Don Callis Family.

