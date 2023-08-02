Potential spoiler on WWE Hall of Famer's imminent debut in AEW - Reports

With two major AEW events just around the corner, news has just broken of a potential spoiler involving WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam potentially making his debut for Tony Khan's company imminently.

According to Fightful, The Whole F'n Show could be scheduled to appear at either of AEW's All In or All Out Pay-Per-Views, which take place in August and September, respectively.

The rumored plan is to have RVD against the current FTW titleholder Jack Perry. This keeps in line with the current storyline in which Perry has been besmirching the history and legacy of ECW on AEW programming, even going as far as to throw verbal barbs toward both Taz and Jerry Lynn.

Van Dam has not competed on American television in nearly three years but remains sporadically active on the independent scene, with his last appearance coming in April.

With little known about the AEW All In card just yet, U.K. fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed to see a legend like RVD appear at the show. Alternatively, it's hard to imagine anyone being disappointed if he made his presence known at All Out instead.

For now, fans will have to await further developments as this situation unfolds.

RVD's AEW debut announced on Dynamite tonight?

Tonight on Dynamite's 200th episode (August 2), Jerry Lynn will come face-to-face with Jack Perry for the second week in a row. This follows their altercation in the ring on last week's episode when it seemed as though the ECW legend was ready to lace up his boots once again to teach the cocky 26-year-old star a lesson.

While things did not get physical last week, fans anticipate the situation will escalate this week. Some have even connected the dots to suggest that RVD could show up on tonight's show.

With the latest report from Fightful, this speculation seems more justified than ever. The former WWE Champion has previously admitted that he would be open to working with Tony Khan's promotion, and with an ECW-focused storyline in the works, it makes sense to include Van Dam.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.