"The greatest stoner wrestler of all time finally will make his AEW debut" - Fans convinced former WWE Champion will show up on Dynamite 200

Fans are buzzing with excitement, convinced that a former WWE Champion is set to make his debut next week on AEW Dynamite's 200th episode.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, fans can also expect a thrilling clash between new FTW Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry and ECW icon Jerry Lynn. This past week on the flagship show, Jungle Boy called out HOOK, who lost the title to him.

Jungle Boy claimed that HOOK couldn't handle the pressure of facing top stars, but his celebration was interrupted by Jerry Lynn. Lynn made it clear that his generation, particularly ECW, laid the foundation for the current lot of stars like Perry. He issued a challenge to Jungle Boy, daring him to prove himself in the ring against a seasoned veteran like himself.

Interestingly, it appears that Rob Van Dam's arrival in AEW was teased through social media. A fan noticed that the former WWE Champion liked a tweet praising Tony Khan's treatment of ECW legends in the promotion and suggesting it's time to properly celebrate Rob Van Dam. Could this be a subtle hint from RVD himself?

Twitter has been set ablaze with reactions to RVD's liking of the tweet. Many believe his arrival on Dynamite next week is a sure thing, while others speculate a potential face-off between him and Jungle Boy at All In, which takes place at Wembley Stadium in London next month.

Interestingly, in an interview, RVD expressed his admiration for the current FTW Champion and was impressed by how naturally Perry portrayed his new heel persona.

Former WWE Champion RVD has teased a potential arrival in AEW

Rob Van Dam has teased a potential move to AEW before. As RVD's career winds down on the independent scene, he hinted at his interest in joining Tony Khan's promotion on Twitter.

Responding to a fan's question about his potential move to the Jacksonville-based promotion, RVD responded with absolute certainty.

"Yes. Yes," RVD tweeted.

While he has interacted with All Elite Wrestling stars like Matt Hardy, Dante Martin, and Marq Quen during his time on the independent scene, there have been no official talks or approaches from promotion as of now.

